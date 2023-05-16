$12M in pot plants seized during early May raid in St. Catharines: OPP

Close to $12 million in cannabis plants were confiscated by OPP during a raid in the west side of St. Catharines, Ont., in early May.
Detectives revealed some 11,800 plants were seized with the help of Niagara police on May 6 at a facility on Third Avenue Louth.
The outlet was only licensed by the province to produce fewer than 1,000 pot plants at a time.
About 77 kilograms of cannabis shake, small pieces of the plant’s flower, were also picked up.
Two suspects, a 40-year-old and a 25-year-old, are each facing a charge of cultivating cannabis without authorization.
The pair are expected in court in St. Catharines at a future date.
