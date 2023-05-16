Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$12M in pot plants seized during early May raid in St. Catharines: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 4:37 pm
A provincial cannabis enforcement team seized close to 12,000 cannabis plants during an operation early May in St. Catherines. View image in full screen
A provincial cannabis enforcement team seized close to 12,000 cannabis plants during an operation early May in St. Catherines. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Close to $12 million in cannabis plants were confiscated by OPP during a raid in the west side of St. Catharines, Ont., in early May.

Detectives revealed some 11,800 plants were seized with the help of Niagara police on May 6 at a facility on Third Avenue Louth.

The outlet was only licensed by the province to produce fewer than 1,000 pot plants at a time.

About 77 kilograms of cannabis shake, small pieces of the plant’s flower, were also picked up.

Two suspects, a 40-year-old and a 25-year-old, are each facing a charge of cultivating cannabis without authorization.

The pair are expected in court in St. Catharines at a future date.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'WestJet pilots strike: Air passenger advocate urges caution in possibly rebooking flight'
WestJet pilots strike: Air passenger advocate urges caution in possibly rebooking flight
Advertisement
More on Crime
Niagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesNiagara Regionillegal cannabisPot plantsillegal potpot plant seizureSt. catharines cannabisst. catharines cannabis raidthird avenue louth
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers