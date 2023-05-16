Man charged after allegedly ramming police cruiser in Duncan, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was shot after allegedly ramming his vehicle into a police cruiser in Duncan, B.C., last week has been criminally charged.

Court records show Lunden Talor Howard has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.

The incident played out in a parking lot outside the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment on Friday, May 12.

Police said an officer was doing a vehicle check in the employee parking lot when a man drove in and struck a police vehicle, injuring the officer.

At the time, police said a second officer fired his gun at the vehicle, striking the suspect.

Bystander video, however, shows the suspect was standing outside of the vehicle at the time.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is conducting its own probe of the incident.