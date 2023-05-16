Menu

Canada

Missing Winnipeg man may be driving Mazda: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 2:45 pm
Winnipeg police continue to search for Robert Ramsay Hall. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police continue to search for Robert Ramsay Hall. Winnipeg Police Service
More details have been released in the Winnipeg Police Service’s ongoing search for missing man Robert Ramsay Hall.

Hall, who was last spotted in the Osborne Village area on April 30, is now believed to be possibly driving a blue 2011 four-door Mazda 3, with the license plate P24XYB.

The missing man is described as six feet tall with a medium build, blond curly hair and blue eyes.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 986-6250.

