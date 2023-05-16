Missing Winnipeg man may be driving Mazda: police

Send this page to someone via email

More details have been released in the Winnipeg Police Service’s ongoing search for missing man Robert Ramsay Hall.

Hall, who was last spotted in the Osborne Village area on April 30, is now believed to be possibly driving a blue 2011 four-door Mazda 3, with the license plate P24XYB.

The missing man is described as six feet tall with a medium build, blond curly hair and blue eyes.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 986-6250.