Premier Scott Moe sets net-zero emissions goal post back to 2050

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ignoring the federal goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2035 and setting his own goal post for 2050.

“The federal government’s standards for zero emissions electrical generation by 2035 are unrealistic and unaffordable,” Moe said. “They mean SaskPower rates would more than double and we may not have enough generation to keep the lights on.”

Moe said he won’t let that happen, claiming to ensure affordable rates for customers while using an energy mix that will have reliable baseload power.

SaskPower will aim to hit net zero by 2050 by continuing to use existing assets like natural gas plants until their end of life.

The province will also push for other sources of power from small modular reactors, as well as wind and solar.

More to come…