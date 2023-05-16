Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premier Scott Moe sets net-zero emissions goal post back to 2050

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 3:30 pm
Premier Scott Moe said SaskPower will aim to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. View image in full screen
Premier Scott Moe said SaskPower will aim to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ignoring the federal goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2035 and setting his own goal post for 2050.

“The federal government’s standards for zero emissions electrical generation by 2035 are unrealistic and unaffordable,” Moe said. “They mean SaskPower rates would more than double and we may not have enough generation to keep the lights on.”

Moe said he won’t let that happen, claiming to ensure affordable rates for customers while using an energy mix that will have reliable baseload power.

SaskPower will aim to hit net zero by 2050 by continuing to use existing assets like natural gas plants until their end of life.

The province will also push for other sources of power from small modular reactors, as well as wind and solar.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: '40 businesses, including Microsoft Canada, have joined Net-Zero challenge: Guilbeault'
40 businesses, including Microsoft Canada, have joined Net-Zero challenge: Guilbeault
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsEnergySaskPowerPowernet zero emissions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers