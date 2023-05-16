Menu

Canada

Suspect of Amber Alert in Thunder Bay believed to be heading to Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP say

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 2:21 pm
An Amber Alert issued by Thunder Bay Police Service may be extended to Saskatchewan once officials confirm the suspect's whereabouts which could be to Prince Albert, Sask.
An Amber Alert issued by Thunder Bay Police Service may be extended to Saskatchewan once officials confirm the suspect's whereabouts which could be to Prince Albert, Sask. Via OPP
An Amber Alert issued for eight-year-old Emerson Poulin on behalf of the Thunder Bay Police Service is being shared in Saskatchewan as officials believe the suspect may be heading toward Prince Albert, Sask.

According to a press release, an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning involving the abduction of Emerson, who is described as approximately four feet tall, 70 pounds with thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. The boy was last seen wearing black and red shoes with Velcro straps.

“The suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Poulin, is approximately 5’9” tall, 190 pounds, with shoulder-length bleached blond hair, sometimes worn in a ponytail,” stated police. “He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap, a white shirt, grey shorts, and a grey sweater.”

Saskatchewan RCMP are working closely with the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police Force to extend the Amber Alert into the province. Police stated the decision to extend the alert will depend on the confirmation of details about Poulin’s location, method of transportation and vehicle descriptors.

RCMP are asking that anyone who sees Poulin or has any information regarding his whereabouts to please call 911 immediately.

“Do not approach or confront him. Police are still looking for vehicle descriptors, so if you see Christopher Poulin or have information about the vehicle he is driving, please call 911 to provide detail to police,” stated in the release.

RCMP will issue an update as soon as more information is available.

Saskatchewan NewsOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationPrince AlbertSaskatchewan RCMPAmber AlertThunder Bay Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

