Dauphin man killed in Manitoba motorcycle crash

A 49-year-old Dauphin man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle Monday afternoon near the Shellmouth Dam.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene on Highway 482 around 4:15 p.m., where the man — who had been travelling with three others on motorcycles — hit loose gravel and crashed into a guard rail.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash.