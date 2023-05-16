Menu

Dauphin man killed in Manitoba motorcycle crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 2:05 pm
RCMP Russell detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Russell detachment. Manitoba RCMP
A 49-year-old Dauphin man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle Monday afternoon near the Shellmouth Dam.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene on Highway 482 around 4:15 p.m., where the man — who had been travelling with three others on motorcycles — hit loose gravel and crashed into a guard rail.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate, but said alcohol and speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash.

