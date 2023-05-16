Girlfriend of Manitoba homicide victim testifies on second day of murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

The girlfriend of a Manitoba man killed during an alleged botched robbery has shared details about the last time she saw him alive.

Cristin Wise testified she was with Clifford Joseph at their shared home in a rural area northeast of Winnipeg, on June 6, 2021, when he mentioned he was going to a neighbour’s home.

Wise said Joseph told her he was planning on taking a trailer winch from the property.

That neighbour, Eric Wildman, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Joseph, whose body was found in July 2021.

Eric Wildman is seen in an undated police handout image. A trial has started for Wildman, who is charged with first-degree murder in the 2021 death of his neighbour Clifford Joseph. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A Crown attorney has told jurors they will hear evidence during the trial suggesting Wildman ran over and shot Joseph three times.

Wise told the court she went looking for Joseph after he didn’t return home and later found his truck abandoned on a nearby property.