Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

All bilingual towns in Quebec choose to keep right to serve people in English and French

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 1:00 pm
A bilingual sign for a mini market is shown in the city of Westmount, on the Island of Montreal, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. All the municipalities in Quebec that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve customers in both English and French. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A bilingual sign for a mini market is shown in the city of Westmount, on the Island of Montreal, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. All the municipalities in Quebec that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve customers in both English and French. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French.

The province’s language office — Office québécois de la langue française — has confirmed that the 48 cities, towns or boroughs that were notified their status could be revoked have taken the necessary action to remain bilingual.

Under Quebec’s new language law, municipalities in which fewer than 50 per cent of citizens have English as a mother tongue could lose the right to communicate with residents in English.

However, Bill 96 allows bilingual cities to avoid having their statuses revoked by passing a resolution affirming their desire to stay bilingual, within 120 days of receiving notice from the province.

More than half of the province’s 89 bilingual municipalities received those notices in December because their English-language populations ranged between 7.2 per cent to just under 50 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The office of French Language Minister Jean-François Roberge says the law strikes a balance between promoting French and protecting minority rights, adding that mayors will have to justify their choices to voters.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Anglophones concerned over Bill C-13'
Quebec Anglophones concerned over Bill C-13
Jean-Francois RobergeBill 96french languageQuebec language lawQuebec Bill 96Protecting the French languageQuebec bilingual statusbilingual statusQuebec MunicipalitiesQuebec bilingual municipalities
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers