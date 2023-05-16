Menu

Winnipeg cops recover $30K in stolen goods after Ferry Road trailer robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 1:59 pm
A Ferry Road street sign. View image in full screen
A Ferry Road street sign. Sam Thompson / Global News
Winnipeg police recovered $30,000 in stolen property and arrested a trio of suspects after a report of theft from an enclosed trailer on Ferry Road Saturday morning.

Police said the victim interrupted four people stealing construction tools from his trailer, before the suspects took off in a waiting vehicle, almost running over the man as they made their escape.

A few hours later, officers spotted the vehicle on Westgrove Way and arrested three men between the ages of 25 and 35. A fourth suspect remains at large.

Further investigation of the vehicle and a Winnipeg residence led to the seizure of stolen property.

The three suspects in custody each face charges of robbery, theft over $5,000 and cocaine possession, while one man, 25, has also been charged with driving while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

