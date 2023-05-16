Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario procures more natural gas, battery storage for electricity system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 12:21 pm
Hydro towers are seen over a golf course in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. Ontario's electricity system operator is announcing that it is bringing seven new battery storage projects into the province's grid, to support reliability and help eventually move away from natural gas. View image in full screen
Hydro towers are seen over a golf course in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. Ontario's electricity system operator is announcing that it is bringing seven new battery storage projects into the province's grid, to support reliability and help eventually move away from natural gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s electricity system operator is announcing that it is bringing seven new battery storage projects into the province’s grid, to support reliability and help eventually move away from natural gas.

But in the meantime, today’s procurement announcement also comes with more natural gas generation, from expansions and upgrades at existing sites.

The Independent Electricity System Operator says Ontario can eliminate natural gas in the electricity system by 2050, but it is still needed for now to maintain reliability.

The IESO said in the fall that Ontario should secure 4,000 more megawatts of capacity in the system – enough to power the city of Toronto – as it faces surging electricity demand and a large nuclear plant is set to come offline.

Trending Now

Today’s announcement amounts to 1,325 of those 4,000 megawatts and the IESO says there are several other storage projects in the works.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith says it marks Canada’s largest energy storage procurement.

More on Toronto
More on Canada
OntarioNatural GasTodd SmithOntario electricityIndependent Electricity System OperatorIESOOntario natural gasbattery storageEnergy Minister Todd Smithontario electricity systemOntario power grid
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers