SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Aggressive wildfire behaviour in B.C.’s north forces crews to pull back

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire evacuation alerts and orders expand across Peace Region'
Wildfire evacuation alerts and orders expand across Peace Region
The entire town of Fort St. John is now on evacuation alert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in B.C.’s Peace Region remain on high alert Tuesday morning as wildfires continue to burn in the area.

BC Wildfire crews withdrew from the Stoddart Creek wildfire and the Red Creek wildfire Monday afternoon due to aggressive fire behaviour and heavy smoke in the region.

Structure protection personnel are continuing to assess properties and set up structure protection, according to the service.

The entire city of Fort St. John remains on evacuation alert, with residents being asked to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

More than 20,000 people are now under evacuation alert, and between 8,500 and 10,000 others have been ordered to leave their homes due to the fires.

Meanwhile, about 20 small rural and First Nations communities have been ordered to pack up and go.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents on the west side of the fire complex are said to be at imminent risk, while those on the fire’s east side have been ordered to evacuate as a precaution due to concerns about road access.

Click to play video: 'Increasing wildfire risk across B.C.’s South Coast'
Increasing wildfire risk across B.C.’s South Coast

The Stoddart Creek wildfire is burning roughly 35 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. As of May 15, it is an estimated 18,000 hectares in size.

Trending Now

It is considered to be out of control and human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Red Creek fire is estimated to be 2,947 hectares in size and is burning to the south of the Stoddart fire. It is also believed to be human-caused.

More on BC
More on Canada
WildfireBC WildfireFort St JohnBC wildfire latestBC wildfires latestBC wildfires todayFort St John firesFort St John fires TuesdayPeace region firesPeace region wildfiresWildfire update today
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers