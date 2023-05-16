Aggressive wildfire behaviour in B.C.’s north forces crews to pull back

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in B.C.’s Peace Region remain on high alert Tuesday morning as wildfires continue to burn in the area.

BC Wildfire crews withdrew from the Stoddart Creek wildfire and the Red Creek wildfire Monday afternoon due to aggressive fire behaviour and heavy smoke in the region.

Structure protection personnel are continuing to assess properties and set up structure protection, according to the service.

The entire city of Fort St. John remains on evacuation alert, with residents being asked to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

More than 20,000 people are now under evacuation alert, and between 8,500 and 10,000 others have been ordered to leave their homes due to the fires.

Meanwhile, about 20 small rural and First Nations communities have been ordered to pack up and go.

Residents on the west side of the fire complex are said to be at imminent risk, while those on the fire’s east side have been ordered to evacuate as a precaution due to concerns about road access.

The Stoddart Creek wildfire is burning roughly 35 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John. As of May 15, it is an estimated 18,000 hectares in size.

It is considered to be out of control and human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Red Creek fire is estimated to be 2,947 hectares in size and is burning to the south of the Stoddart fire. It is also believed to be human-caused.