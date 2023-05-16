Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Waterloo school board trustees vote to appoint replacement trustees to fill vacancies

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 12:49 pm
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
The Waterloo Region District School Board voted in favour of forming an ad hoc committee to decide how to fill the two vacancies which were created by the death of one trustee and the resignation of another.

A spokesperson for the board confirmed that the board voted in favour of appointing the new trustees down the road rather than holding a byelection.

“The (ad hoc committee) will come up with their recommendations on how the process with take shape,” a spokesperson for the board told Global News in an email.

They said that it appears that the committee will be voluntary and formed by trustees.

The board announced the loss of trustees on consecutive days last week with the death of Fred Meissner and the resignation of Marie Snyder for health reasons.

