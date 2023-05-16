Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on walking trail: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 11:41 am
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation in Scarborough.

Toronto police said on Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., a woman was walking on the trail at the south end of Chine Drive.

Officers said a man allegedly emerged from the bush, had a verbal altercation with the woman before sexually assaulting her.

Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Brimley Road.

A day later, at around 10:30 a.m., police said another woman was walking on the same trail.

Officers said the same man allegedly approached the woman and had a verbal altercation with her.

“The verbal interaction made the women uncomfortable and she fled the area,” police allege in a news release.

Police are searching for a man in his 20s or 30s, with medium length black hair. Officers said he was unshaved, and was wearing ripped, light-coloured blue jeans and a red plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto crimeTPSsex assaultsexual assault investigationCrime Toronto
