Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on walking trail: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation in Scarborough.
Toronto police said on Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., a woman was walking on the trail at the south end of Chine Drive.
Officers said a man allegedly emerged from the bush, had a verbal altercation with the woman before sexually assaulting her.
Police said the suspect was last seen running toward Brimley Road.
A day later, at around 10:30 a.m., police said another woman was walking on the same trail.
Officers said the same man allegedly approached the woman and had a verbal altercation with her.
“The verbal interaction made the women uncomfortable and she fled the area,” police allege in a news release.
Police are searching for a man in his 20s or 30s, with medium length black hair. Officers said he was unshaved, and was wearing ripped, light-coloured blue jeans and a red plaid shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
