Punnichy, Southey RCMP warn public of dangerous illicit drugs after 2 fatal suspected overdoses

The RCMP detachments in Punnichy and Southey, Sask., are warning the public of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the area and urging people to be cautious.

According to a release, officers have responded to numerous suspected overdoses in the past few weeks – including two fatal incidents this weekend, one in each detachment area.

Police say fentanyl may have been involved in these incidents, but this cannot be confirmed until toxicology has been completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. The investigations are ongoing.

“If you choose to use, we are urging you to be cautious – use small amounts and don’t use alone. For anyone in this affected area, we need you to ask yourself – do you know what to do if someone around you overdoses?” stated Sgt. Kim Stewart from the Southey RCMP.

“Recognizing the signs and knowing what to do could potentially save someone’s life. When someone overdoses, their breathing may be slow, weak, or even stop. They may make gurgling or choking sounds and their lips or fingernails may turn blue. They may be dizzy, confused or seem exhausted. If you see these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Stewart reminds residents that Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose.

Punnichy RCMP Staff Sgt. Curtis Pelzer urges residents in the area to consider keeping naloxone on hand.

“It’s a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of overdoses caused by opioids,” he said. “It’s not hard to administer, either. Emergency responders carry it, as do frontline RCMP officers. But did you know you can, too?”

According to the release, the province provides naloxone kits for the public free of charge as well as take-home fentanyl and benzodiazepine drug checking strips.

For further information, visit the Saskatchewan website or call the HealthLine at 811 for information on support and services.

Police encourage residents with any information about drug trafficking to report it to a nearby local detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online.