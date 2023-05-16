Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Snoop Dogg says Ottawa Senators bid will include equity for First Nations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2023 10:30 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OTTAWA — Snoop Dogg shouted out Canada’s First Nations in his ongoing social media campaign to promote his bid to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The rapper is part of a bid spearheaded by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.

Snoop Dogg posted a video to Instagram yesterday in a recording studio and wearing an Ottawa Senators jersey.

He said in the video that he and Sparks were “trying to do something, trying to make a difference” with the bid.

Sportsnet reports that the Sparks-led bid would include an equity stake for local First Nations communities.

Postmedia says that four groups submitted bids and one of those was at the US$1 billion mark.

Click to play video: 'Who will take over the Ottawa Senators?'
Who will take over the Ottawa Senators?
NHLFirst NationsOttawa SenatorsSnoop DoggOttawa hockey teamsnoop dogg ottawa senatorssnoop dog ottawa
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers