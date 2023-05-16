Snoop Dogg says Ottawa Senators bid will include equity for First Nations

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Snoop Dogg shouted out Canada’s First Nations in his ongoing social media campaign to promote his bid to buy the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The rapper is part of a bid spearheaded by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.

Snoop Dogg posted a video to Instagram yesterday in a recording studio and wearing an Ottawa Senators jersey.

He said in the video that he and Sparks were “trying to do something, trying to make a difference” with the bid.

Sportsnet reports that the Sparks-led bid would include an equity stake for local First Nations communities.

Postmedia says that four groups submitted bids and one of those was at the US$1 billion mark.