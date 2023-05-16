Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man arrested after vehicle smashed with axe in Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 11:15 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Waterloo man was arrested in Wellington County after a vehicle was attacked with an axe last week, according to provincial police.

Wellington County OPP say officers from Perth and Wellington counties were dispatched to a business on Wellington Road 86 at around 7:30 a.m. on May 11.

By the time the officers arrived, the person who had hacked up the vehicle with the axe had fled the scene in a car, according to a release.

But the officers soon tracked the car down and arrested the driver. Police say they then conducted a search, where they found a large amount of property.

Police say the property had been stolen from two other businesses along Wellington Road 86, which had been broken into earlier that morning.

Trending Now

They say a 47-year-old man from Waterloo is facing numerous charges, including break and enter, mischief under $5,000, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimewellington county oppWellington Countyperth county oppWaterloo man arrestedWellington Road 86
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers