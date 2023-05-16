Waterloo man arrested after vehicle smashed with axe in Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

A Waterloo man was arrested in Wellington County after a vehicle was attacked with an axe last week, according to provincial police.

Wellington County OPP say officers from Perth and Wellington counties were dispatched to a business on Wellington Road 86 at around 7:30 a.m. on May 11.

By the time the officers arrived, the person who had hacked up the vehicle with the axe had fled the scene in a car, according to a release.

But the officers soon tracked the car down and arrested the driver. Police say they then conducted a search, where they found a large amount of property.

Police say the property had been stolen from two other businesses along Wellington Road 86, which had been broken into earlier that morning.

They say a 47-year-old man from Waterloo is facing numerous charges, including break and enter, mischief under $5,000, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).