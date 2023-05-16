Beamsville man facing attempted murder charge in stabbing at Grimsby home

Send this page to someone via email

A Beamsville, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a daytime stabbing incident last weekend in Grimsby.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was transported to an out-of-town hospital Saturday after being found with wounds at a residence near Central Avenue and Lynnwood Avenue.

Investigators say the victim and suspect, who knew each other, appeared to have been engaged in some sort of altercation at the Niagara Region home in the noon hour.

Police said the suspect was also seen fighting with a “Good Samaritan” who had come to the aid of the victim following the attack.

A 70-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge.

The woman remains in hospital as of Tuesday and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are seeking surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.