Crime

Beamsville man facing attempted murder charge in stabbing at Grimsby home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 11:16 am
Niagara police have charged a 70-year-old Beamsville, Ont., man after an incident at a Grimsby home on May 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged a 70-year-old Beamsville, Ont., man after an incident at a Grimsby home on May 13, 2023. Global News
A Beamsville, Ont., man has been charged in connection with a daytime stabbing incident last weekend in Grimsby.

Police say a 41-year-old woman was transported to an out-of-town hospital Saturday after being found with wounds at a residence near Central Avenue and Lynnwood Avenue.

Investigators say the victim and suspect, who knew each other, appeared to have been engaged in some sort of altercation at the Niagara Region home in the noon hour.

Police said the suspect was also seen fighting with a “Good Samaritan” who had come to the aid of the victim following the attack.

A 70-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge.

The woman remains in hospital as of Tuesday and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are seeking surveillance video and witnesses.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

