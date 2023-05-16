Fire at commercial building Monday likely accidental, Winnipeg firefighters say

See more sharing options

Winnipeg firefighters say a fire at a Dufferin Avenue commercial building Monday night was likely an accident caused by overheating food production equipment.

No one was injured in the blaze, and all employees were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived around 10 p.m.

No damage estimates are available for the one-storey building, which was extinguished quickly.

