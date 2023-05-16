Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire at commercial building Monday likely accidental, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 10:06 am
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg firefighters say a fire at a Dufferin Avenue commercial building Monday night was likely an accident caused by overheating food production equipment.

No one was injured in the blaze, and all employees were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived around 10 p.m.

No damage estimates are available for the one-storey building, which was extinguished quickly.

Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out early Friday at historic Winnipeg hotel'
Fire breaks out early Friday at historic Winnipeg hotel

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
FirefightersWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWFPSWinnipeg firefightersDufferin Avenuecommerical fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers