Cyclist injured after collision with dump truck in Kitchener

A cyclist was left with minor injuries after a collision with a dump truck in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.
The collision happened near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m.
Police say the cyclist needed treatment at the scene for minor injuries.
Trending Now
They expect to lay charges going forward and are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777.
More on Crime
- ‘We’re all in shock’: Toronto woman dead in Jamaica remembered by family as a ‘free spirit’
- New Mexico mass shooting: At least 4 dead including suspect, more wounded
- Former Rudy Giuliani aide accuses him of sexual assault, sues for $10M
- Man arrested after attacking U.S. congressman’s staff with baseball bat
Comments