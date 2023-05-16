Cyclist injured after collision with dump truck in Kitchener

See more sharing options

A cyclist was left with minor injuries after a collision with a dump truck in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

The collision happened near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the cyclist needed treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

They expect to lay charges going forward and are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777.