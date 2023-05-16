Menu

Crime

Cyclist injured after collision with dump truck in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 10:28 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A cyclist was left with minor injuries after a collision with a dump truck in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

The collision happened near Glasgow Street and Ira Needles Boulevard at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the cyclist needed treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Trending Now

They expect to lay charges going forward and are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to call 519-570-9777.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeGlasgow Street KitchenerIra Needles Boulevard KitchenerGlasgow StreetIra Needles BoulevardKitchener bicycle dump truck collision
