Crime

2 arrested, 1 wanted after man critically injured in stabbing, robbery: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 9:46 am
Surveillance image of a suspect in a white cap, white shirt and wearing a backpack. View image in full screen
Police are hoping to identify and locate a third man wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation. supplied by London police
Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing and robbery over the weekend.

Two London men, ages 21 and 23, have already been arrested and jointly charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

According to police, the victim was with acquaintances at a residential building on South Street between Colborne and Maitland streets at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the three suspects approached him.

Police say they argued and then began fighting. The victim was stabbed and the suspects took items from him and fled, police add.

At that point, police were contacted and paramedics took the man to hospital with critical injuries.

Police say investigators were able to identify two of the three suspects but police have released a photo of the third suspect and are appealing to the public for information to identify and locate him.

