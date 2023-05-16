2 arrested, 1 wanted after man critically injured in stabbing, robbery: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public in hopes of identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing and robbery over the weekend.

Two London men, ages 21 and 23, have already been arrested and jointly charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

According to police, the victim was with acquaintances at a residential building on South Street between Colborne and Maitland streets at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the three suspects approached him.

Police say they argued and then began fighting. The victim was stabbed and the suspects took items from him and fled, police add.

At that point, police were contacted and paramedics took the man to hospital with critical injuries.

Police say investigators were able to identify two of the three suspects but police have released a photo of the third suspect and are appealing to the public for information to identify and locate him.