Mount Forest man charged in fatal collision

Wellington OPP say they’ve laid charges following a fatal two-vehicle collision in February.
On Feb. 6, OPP said officers responded to reports of a collision on Highway 6, south of Mount Forest, involving two SUVs.
A 48-year-old woman from Mount Forest was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead.
A 46-year-old Mount Forest man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre.
Police said they’ve charged a 46-year-old man from Mount Forest with impaired operation causing death.
The accused has a court date in Guelph on June 13.
