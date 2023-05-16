Mount Forest man charged in fatal collision

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington OPP say they’ve laid charges following a fatal two-vehicle collision in February.

On Feb. 6, OPP said officers responded to reports of a collision on Highway 6, south of Mount Forest, involving two SUVs.

A 48-year-old woman from Mount Forest was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead.

A 46-year-old Mount Forest man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police said they’ve charged a 46-year-old man from Mount Forest with impaired operation causing death.

The accused has a court date in Guelph on June 13.