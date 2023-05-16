Menu

Crime

Mount Forest man charged in fatal collision

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 16, 2023 8:42 am
Mount Forest man charged in fatal collision - image
File
Wellington OPP say they’ve laid charges following a fatal two-vehicle collision in February.

On Feb. 6, OPP said officers responded to reports of a collision on Highway 6, south of Mount Forest, involving two SUVs.

A 48-year-old woman from Mount Forest was taken to a local hospital but later pronounced dead.

A 46-year-old Mount Forest man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Trending Now

Police said they’ve charged a 46-year-old man from Mount Forest with impaired operation causing death.

The accused has a court date in Guelph on June 13.

Fatal CollisionSUVWellington Countytwo vehicle collisionMount Forestwellington oppMount Forest collision

