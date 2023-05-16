Inflation ticks up to 4.4% in April, bucking slowing trend

Send this page to someone via email

The annual rate of inflation rose slightly in April as Canadians paid more at the gas pumps, bucking a streak that had seen price pressures easing year-over-year since the summer in Canada.

Inflation was 4.4 per cent last month, up from 4.3 per cent in March, the agency said Tuesday.

April marked the first month inflation accelerated since June 2022, when the rate hit 8.1 per cent.

Gas prices were higher 6.3 per cent in April than March — the agency says this drove the overall acceleration in inflation.

Price growth in Alberta, specifically higher electricity prices, also contributed to the pressures, according to Statistics Canada.

Most economists had expected inflation to continue slowing, with Royal Bank calling for inflation to drop to 4.1 per cent last month.

Grocery prices grew 9.1 per cent last month in aggregate, slower than the 9.7 per cent seen in March.

— with files from The Canadian Press