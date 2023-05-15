Menu

Politics

Donnie Rosa out as Vancouver Park Board general manager

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 10:35 pm
Donnie Rosa has left their position as general manager at the Vancouver Park Board effective Monday, the city confirmed. View image in full screen
Donnie Rosa has left their position as general manager at the Vancouver Park Board effective Monday, the city confirmed. Vancouver Park Board
The Vancouver Park Board and general manager Donnie Rosa have parted ways.

The City of Vancouver confirmed Monday that Rosa had left the position effective May 15, but did not provide details on the reason for the departure.

“We especially want to acknowledge their pivotal role leading Vancouver Park Board during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their extensive efforts working with the City and provincial agencies to end the encampment in Strathcona Park and to house the individuals sheltering there,” the city said in a statement.

“Donnie Rosa leaves the Vancouver Park Board in a strong position for the future and the City thanks them for their public service and leadership during their tenure as General Manager.”

Steve Jackson has been named acting general manager while the board conducts a search for a new permanent candidate.

Rosa served three years as the park board’s director of recreation before a stint as Coquitlam’s general manager of parks.

They then returned to the park board in the role of general manager of parks and recreation in 2020, taking over from Malcolm Bromley.

As general manager, Rosa was among the city’s highest-paid employees, making more than $290,000 per year.

