A Calgary man is dead after a motorcycle collision.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., Turner Valley RCMP were called to Highway 762 at 195 Avenue, in Foothills County, Alta. Police said the driver, a 27-year-old resident of Calgary, was deceased.

Hwy762 near Aspen Creek Dr, south of Bragg Creek – CLOSED due to MVC. Emergency crews on scene. Use alt route. (4:11pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 14, 2023

Turner Valley RCMP say the motorcycle was southbound when it collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The RCMP collision reconstructionist team attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.