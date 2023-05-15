Evacuation alert issued for City of Fort St. John due to wildfire danger

Send this page to someone via email

All residents of Fort St. John, B.C., should be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice due to a wildfire raging nearby.

The City of Fort St. John issued the notice Monday afternoon due to the Stoddart Creek wildfire.

This alert affects all properties in the city, officials said in a notice Monday.

All residents should be ready to leave if the alert is upgraded to an order, as city officials said residents may receive limited notice due to the changing conditions.

The Stoddart Creek wildfire is burning roughly 35 km northwest of Fort St. John.

As of May 15, it is an estimated 13,000 hectares in size.

It is considered to be out-of-control and human-caused, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

An evacuation order is already in effect due to this wildfire.

On Saturday night, the Peace River Regional District issued an order for properties in the following areas:

North of 256 Road, south of Blueberry River (272 Road), east of Highway 97 and Beatton Airport Road, west of Prespatou Road

For a full list of civic addresses under the order, residents can view the list on the Peace River Regional District website.

Those residents were being told to travel to Fort St. John but they must be prepared to potentially leave again.

All residents of Fort St. John should prepare for a potential evacuation order, according to instructions from the city:

Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a Reception Centre outside the evacuation area should an evacuation be called while separated.

Pack essential items for a quick departure, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (such as insurance, passports, birth certificates, banking and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cellphone and charger and, if time and space permits, personal keepsakes.

Prepare to move any disabled persons, children or neighbours if assistance is required.

Prepare to take pets with you, including pet care items (leash, carrier, food).

Arrange to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. Fill the gas tanks of your personal vehicles.

If you need transportation assistance from the area, call 250-794-5174.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

Meanwhile, the River Forecast Centre is maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for the Peace Region, including tributaries around Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd, Moberly Lake, Pine Pass, Hudson’s Hope and Dawson Creek.

The highest temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, as daytime highs will be 10 to 15 C above seasonal, while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 C above what is normally experienced this time of year.

Hot temperatures are forecasted to last through the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s C range.