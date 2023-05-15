Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 5:26 pm
Click to play video: '‘Like getting your heart ripped out’: Maple Leafs fans react to NHL playoff elimination'
‘Like getting your heart ripped out’: Maple Leafs fans react to NHL playoff elimination
'Like getting your heart ripped out': Maple Leafs fans react to NHL playoff elimination
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kyle Dubas has a big decision to make.

It’s one of many facing the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s general manager said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the role with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Dubas said if he does depart the Leafs it will be to spend time with his family after a trying year, adding he won’t be joining another organization for next season.

The Leafs GM since 2018, he added that if he stays, he would consider any changes to the roster — including the nucleus of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Mitch Marner — that gives Toronto a better chance at winning the Stanley Cup.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs won a playoff series for the first time since 2004 when the defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the first round earlier this spring before falling to the Florida Panthers in five games.

NHLTorontoToronto Maple LeafsMaple LeafsLeafsKyle DubasLeafs playoffskyle dubas leafsleafs gmdubas leafs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers