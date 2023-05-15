Kyle Dubas unsure if he will remain as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager

Send this page to someone via email

Kyle Dubas has a big decision to make.

It’s one of many facing the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s general manager said Monday as the team reflected on its second-round playoff exit that he needs time to decide whether or not he wants to continue in the role with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Dubas said if he does depart the Leafs it will be to spend time with his family after a trying year, adding he won’t be joining another organization for next season.

The Leafs GM since 2018, he added that if he stays, he would consider any changes to the roster — including the nucleus of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Mitch Marner — that gives Toronto a better chance at winning the Stanley Cup.

The Leafs won a playoff series for the first time since 2004 when the defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the first round earlier this spring before falling to the Florida Panthers in five games.