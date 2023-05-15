Child injured after hit-and-run at Markham playground, impaired charge laid: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with two collisions in Markham, including one which left a nine-year-old child injured, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at 8:35 p.m., officers received reports of an injured child at a school playground on Becket Avenue.

Officers said a black Mitsubishi SUV allegedly drove onto the property “at a high rate of speed” and crashed through a gate of a children’s playground, striking a nine-year-old child.

According to police, the suspect left the scene without making any attempt to stop.

Officers said the child was treated for minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

At around 9:05 p.m., officers received another report about the same vehicle after it allegedly struck a tree on the lawn of a home on Winston Castle Drive.

“First responders found a male driver unconscious behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle with the engine revving,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the vehicle sustained “extensive damage” and the suspect was extracted.

He was taken into custody, where police said he allegedly blew “significantly” over the legal limit.

Police said 45-year-old Gffrizio Murriel from Toronto has been charged with failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and impaired operation — 80 plus.

“As per Ontario law, anyone charged with impaired driving has their driver’s licence immediately suspended for 90 days and has their involved vehicle impounded for seven days,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.