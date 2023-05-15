Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child injured after hit-and-run at Markham playground, impaired charge laid: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 4:51 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 45-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with two collisions in Markham, including one which left a nine-year-old child injured, police say.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at 8:35 p.m., officers received reports of an injured child at a school playground on Becket Avenue.

Officers said a black Mitsubishi SUV allegedly drove onto the property “at a high rate of speed” and crashed through a gate of a children’s playground, striking a nine-year-old child.

According to police, the suspect left the scene without making any attempt to stop.

Officers said the child was treated for minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

At around 9:05 p.m., officers received another report about the same vehicle after it allegedly struck a tree on the lawn of a home on Winston Castle Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“First responders found a male driver unconscious behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle with the engine revving,” police alleged in a news release.

Trending Now

Officers said the vehicle sustained “extensive damage” and the suspect was extracted.

He was taken into custody, where police said he allegedly blew “significantly” over the legal limit.

Police said 45-year-old Gffrizio Murriel from Toronto has been charged with failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and impaired operation — 80 plus.

“As per Ontario law, anyone charged with impaired driving has their driver’s licence immediately suspended for 90 days and has their involved vehicle impounded for seven days,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeImpaired DrivingHit and RunYork Regional PoliceMarkhamYRPFail to RemainMarkham Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers