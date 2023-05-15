Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One suspect arrested as investigation into Thompson robbery continues, say RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 5:02 pm
Click to play video: '‘Public intervention in violent incidents will turn a bad situation worse:’ Winnipeg police reflect on ‘alarming’ teenage machete attack'
‘Public intervention in violent incidents will turn a bad situation worse:’ Winnipeg police reflect on ‘alarming’ teenage machete attack
WATCH: Winnipeg police Const. Jason Michalyshyn advised the public on Monday to not intervene in violent incidents while speaking about an attempted robbery of a group of 13 and 14-year-olds by a 16-year-old with a machete at Polo Park Mall on Friday. While no members of the public intervened in the incident, Michalyshyn acknowledged that situations like this create anxiety and frustration, but urged the public not to become involved and instead contact police immediately with accurate information – May 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An individual was arrested after RCMP officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on May 12 in Thompson, Man.

Police said a 38-year-old man was approached by two male suspects at approximately 10 p.m. They allegedly threatened him, stole his items, and fled. One of the suspects claimed to have a machete, according to officers.

Another call came in, 40 minutes later, of a threat made to two women. Officers said the call alleged the suspects threatened the women, claimed to have a knife, and fled.

None of the victims were reported to have been injured.

Police said they patrolled the area using Police Dog Services. One of the suspects was arrested and a bag, believed to belong to him, was seized, containing $3,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old man has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The second suspect was not located. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

Click to play video: '‘Public intervention in violent incidents will turn a bad situation worse:’ Winnipeg police reflect on ‘alarming’ teenage machete attack'
‘Public intervention in violent incidents will turn a bad situation worse:’ Winnipeg police reflect on ‘alarming’ teenage machete attack
CrimeRCMPPoliceManitobaRobberySuspectsThompson
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers