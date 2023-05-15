One suspect arrested as investigation into Thompson robbery continues, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An individual was arrested after RCMP officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on May 12 in Thompson, Man.

Police said a 38-year-old man was approached by two male suspects at approximately 10 p.m. They allegedly threatened him, stole his items, and fled. One of the suspects claimed to have a machete, according to officers.

Another call came in, 40 minutes later, of a threat made to two women. Officers said the call alleged the suspects threatened the women, claimed to have a knife, and fled.

None of the victims were reported to have been injured.

Police said they patrolled the area using Police Dog Services. One of the suspects was arrested and a bag, believed to belong to him, was seized, containing $3,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with robbery, uttering threats, resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The second suspect was not located. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com