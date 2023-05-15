Menu

Crime

Woman holding large knife arrested outside Sunday’s Edmonton Oilers game

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 4:31 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
A 30-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges after police found her walking through a crowd of people brandishing a knife outside of the Edmonton Oilers game Sunday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., traffic police were at the corner 101 Street and 103 Avenue in downtown Edmonton “for egress of the Edmonton Oilers playoff celebrations occurring in the area,” police said in a statement to Global News Monday.

An off-duty Edmonton Police officer saw the woman walking westbound on the north sidewalk of 104 Avenue and 101 Street. He notified traffic officers who noticed the woman was holding a large knife while walking through a crowd of people, police said.

An officer confronted the woman and asked her to drop the knife.

“The woman then turned to face police, paused and pointed the blade towards the police officer,” police said.

The woman ignored repeated requests to drop the knife, and the officer drew his weapon, at which time she dropped the knife.

Kittisha Moosomin was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public. After her arrest, police found she was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants.

CrimeEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeoilersDowntown Edmontonweapons complaintDowntown Edmonton crime
