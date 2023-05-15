SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Crews battling new 17.5-hectare wildfire just north of Mission, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Increasing wildfire risk across B.C.’s South Coast'
Increasing wildfire risk across B.C.’s South Coast
With just three days into a heat wave at least two fires broke out on the south coast -- one in Belcarra -- the other in Squamish. As Christa Dao reports, both fires prompting a quick response -- given the early arrival of extreme conditions.
Crews were battling a new wildfire near Davis Lake Provincial Park, just north of Mission in B.C.’s Lower Mainland on Monday.

The fire, last measured at 17.5 hectares in size, was discovered Sunday afternoon.

Click to play video: '33 heat records fall in B.C. amid unseasonable heat wave'
33 heat records fall in B.C. amid unseasonable heat wave

The BC Wildfire Service said it has deployed 18 personnel to the scene, along with a helicopter and one piece of heavy equipment.

It also asked people to avoid the Murdo Forest Service Road while crews work in the area.

The fire was burning in a slash area, and is believed to be human-caused.

There were 57 active wildfires across B.C. on Monday, six of which started in the previous 24 hours.

WildfireBC WildfireBC wildfiresWildfire SeasonCoastal Fire Zonehuman caused wildfirelower mainland wildfireMission WildfireSouth Coast Wildfiredavis lake wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

