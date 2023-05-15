Crews battling new 17.5-hectare wildfire just north of Mission, B.C.

See more sharing options

Crews were battling a new wildfire near Davis Lake Provincial Park, just north of Mission in B.C.’s Lower Mainland on Monday.

The fire, last measured at 17.5 hectares in size, was discovered Sunday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service said it has deployed 18 personnel to the scene, along with a helicopter and one piece of heavy equipment.

It also asked people to avoid the Murdo Forest Service Road while crews work in the area.

The fire was burning in a slash area, and is believed to be human-caused.

There were 57 active wildfires across B.C. on Monday, six of which started in the previous 24 hours.