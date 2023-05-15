Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Official languages bill to enshrine francophone immigration in law clears House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 4:16 pm
Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor addresses the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2023. The House of Commons has passed third reading of a bill that aims to enshrine a francophone immigration program into law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor addresses the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, in Montreal, Monday, May 8, 2023. The House of Commons has passed third reading of a bill that aims to enshrine a francophone immigration program into law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bill that aims to enshrine a francophone immigration program into law is heading to the Senate after clearing the House of Commons.

Bill C-13 would modernize the Official Languages Act and recognize that French is the only official language in Canada that is under threat and therefore must be protected within federal workplaces.

The bill passed third reading in the House of Commons on Monday with Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who has expressed concerns about its effect on the minority English-speaking community in Quebec, being the only one to vote against it.

The bill, if it becomes law, would introduce immigration in the Official Languages Act for the first time, and recognize its importance to the vitality of francophone minority communities outside Quebec.

The Liberal government believes this will help increase child-care, education and health-care services in French across Canada, where programs are affected by a lack of bilingual workers.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill would also require that all judges appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada are bilingual in order to improve access to justice and to ensure that future governments can’t change the policy.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Anglophones concerned over Bill C-13'
Quebec Anglophones concerned over Bill C-13
Canadian PoliticsHouse of Commonsfrench languageOfficial Languages ActANTHONY HOUSEFATHERCanada official languagesCanada bilingualismFrancophone ImmigrationCanada Bill C-13Canada francophones
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers