Remains found near Banff identified as woman missing since 2020

Human remains found in Banff National Park in early May have been identified as a woman who has been missing since July 2020.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Service confirmed the remains were of Vida Smith.

Smith was reported missing after not returning to her Chestermere, Alta., home in July 2020.

0:50 Human remains discovered in Banff National Park

On July 31, 2020, Kevin Barton, also known as Chris Lee, was charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to Smith’s death.

Investigators worked to locate Smith’s remains and last October received information about a possible location. Terrain and winter weather conditions made a search “not possible,” and on May 9, officers revisited the site near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway east of Banff and located the remains.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner last week confirmed the remains were of Smith.