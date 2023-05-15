Menu

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Remains found near Banff identified as woman missing since 2020

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 2:53 pm
Police said Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before leaving to travel to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary one afternoon in July 2020.  View image in full screen
Police said Vida Smith, 69, was last seen by her family on July 21 in Chestermere, Alta., before leaving to travel to the Sunridge area in northeast Calgary one afternoon in July 2020. . Calgary Police Service handout
Human remains found in Banff National Park in early May have been identified as a woman who has been missing since July 2020.

On Monday, the Calgary Police Service confirmed the remains were of Vida Smith.

Smith was reported missing after not returning to her Chestermere, Alta., home in July 2020.

On July 31, 2020, Kevin Barton, also known as Chris Lee, was charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to Smith’s death.

Investigators worked to locate Smith’s remains and last October received information about a possible location. Terrain and winter weather conditions made a search “not possible,” and on May 9, officers revisited the site near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway east of Banff and located the remains.

An autopsy conducted by the medical examiner last week confirmed the remains were of Smith.

The RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are investigating after human remains were found in Banff National Park on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
The RCMP and the Calgary Police Service are investigating after human remains were found in Banff National Park on Tuesday evening. Tracy Nagai/Global News
