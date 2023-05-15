Menu

Crime

Driver charged after vehicle drives on wrong side of road: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 15, 2023 6:47 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Driving on the wrong side of the road has led to charges for a Guelph man.

The Guelph Police Service was notified Saturday night after a witness reported that a vehicle was driving erratically on Eramosa Road around 9:25 p.m.

Investigators say the vehicle was cutting off other vehicles and driving across a median as well as driving in the opposite lanes.

They say the vehicle was located on a curb inside a parking lot.

Investigators say the driver was found by officers to have slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. A bottle of assorted pills and a grinder were found inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where a drug evaluation officer determined that he was impaired by drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

A 20-year-old from Guelph will appear in a Guelph courtroom on May 30.

Impaired DrivingGuelph NewsGuelph Police Servicewrong wayDrug Impaireddriving erraticallywrong side of the road
