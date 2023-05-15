UPDATE: 2 Fenelon Falls schools under hold and secure by Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE 1:20 p.m. The school board stated the schools are now in a hold and secure, down from a lockdown.

A hold and secure is when exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue.

“Our staff and students are safe,” the board stated.

Original story:

Two schools in Fenelon Falls, Ont., have been placed under lockdown for public safety on Monday.

In a statement issued at 12:50 p.m., the Trillium Lakelands District School Board said City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have placed Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School in a lockdown for “public safety.” The schools are about one kilometre apart in the village 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

In a tweet, OPP Central Region said OPP are asking the public to avoid the area of West St. South, Murray St. and Wychwood Crescent. No details were provided.

The school board noted Grade 8 students participating in a visit to FFSS are also currently in the lockdown.

“Police are investigating and more information will be provided when it is available,” the school board stated. “We ask that parents/guardians do not contact the school.”

ADVISORY: #CKLOPP is advising the public to please avoid the area of West ST South, Murray ST and Wychwood CR in Fenelon Falls due to a police investigation. ^cw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) May 15, 2023

The school board says a lockdown is a safety measure initiated when there is a threatening incident or threat of school violence in relation to the school.

During a lockdown, all classrooms will be locked so that staff and students are safe in their location, and no one is allowed to enter or leave the school.

More to come.