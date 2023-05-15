Teen charged after several Guelph officers assaulted during disturbance call

Send this page to someone via email

Some Guelph Police Service officers had their hands full with an unruly teen, police say.

They went to an area near Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. about a disturbance call.

Officers arrived to find a male and a female yelling.

During the course of the investigation, police say a male teen ran up to the cruiser and elbowed an officer through an open window. Investigators say the boy then tried to fight with other officers as he was being placed under arrest.

They say officers were punched and kicked in the face and spat on but did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

Investigators say the teen was taken home to his parents but continued to be belligerent.

They say one officer was pushed in the chest and the cruiser was pelted with rocks as they were leaving.

A 15-year-old faces several charges and will be in a Guelph court on June 28.