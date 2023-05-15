Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Most Ontario elementary teachers experienced or witnessed violence: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 11:59 am
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) headquarters is seen in Toronto, on March 9, 2020. Three-quarters of ETFO members say they have experienced or witnessed violence against staff members. View image in full screen
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) headquarters is seen in Toronto, on March 9, 2020. Three-quarters of ETFO members say they have experienced or witnessed violence against staff members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says three-quarters of its members say they have experienced or witnessed violence against staff members.

The union commissioned a survey of its members earlier this year and president Karen Brown says learning is being disrupted due to violence in schools because the system is underfunded and under-resourced.

The survey found that overall, 77 per cent of members have personally been subjected to violence or seen it against another member.

It also found that number rises to 86 per cent when surveying just the members who work in special education.

Trending Now

The survey found that 42 per cent of ETFO members have had a physical injury, illness or psychological injury or illness as a result of workplace violence against them this school year.

Premier Doug Ford says students should respect their teachers.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
More on Canada
OntarioETFOElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioSchool violenceOntario school violenceETFO surveyOntario teacher violence
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers