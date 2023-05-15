Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, May 15

Send this page to someone via email

Spring and summer makeup trends, citywide food drive and Vangool Wellness looking to improve accessibility to wellness services.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, May 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Spring and summer makeup trends with Holly Decker

One of the trends for spring and heading into summer is a fresh and dewy look.

Saskatoon makeup artist Holly Decker looks at ways to brighten up the look for the summer season.

Decker also looks at skin care and ways to get the bronzed look safely in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Citywide food drive supporting Saskatoon Food Bank

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre had a record month in March, with nearly 24,000 people using their services.

Executive director Laurie O’Connor says they are looking to restock their shelves with a citywide food drive.

O’Connor joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the most needed items and ways people can donate.

Vangool Wellness improving accessibility to wellness services

It’s been 10 years since Vangool Wellness centre launched its physiotherapy services in Saskatoon.

It is marking its 10-year anniversary by giving back and offering something special to the community.

Chris Carr speaks with owner and director Adrianne Vangool on how they are giving back to the community to improve accessibility to wellness services.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, May 15

More hot days ahead — Moises Canales-Lavigne has your Monday, May 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

