Crime

Man found stabbed in Vanier area of Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 12:14 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
A man was found stabbed in the Vanier area of Kitchener early Saturday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Traynor and Greenfield avenues shortly before 4 a.m. for a man who was suffering from a stab wound.

According to police, the victim, a 33-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police did not provide any further details about the incident.

Their investigation remains underway and police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener StabbingGreenfield Avenue KitchenerTraynor Avenue Kitchener
