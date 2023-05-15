Man found stabbed in Vanier area of Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was found stabbed in the Vanier area of Kitchener early Saturday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Traynor and Greenfield avenues shortly before 4 a.m. for a man who was suffering from a stab wound.

According to police, the victim, a 33-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide any further details about the incident.

Their investigation remains underway and police are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.