S&P/TSX composite higher in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.02 points at 20,480.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.56 points at 33,294.06. The S&P 500 index was up 3.97 points at 4,128.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.70 points at 12,332.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.35 at US$71.39 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up 20 cents at US$2,020.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.75 a pound.