S&P/TSX composite higher in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 11:38 am
Bay street View image in full screen
The Bay Street Financial District is shown with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.02 points at 20,480.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.56 points at 33,294.06. The S&P 500 index was up 3.97 points at 4,128.05, while the Nasdaq composite was up 47.70 points at 12,332.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up US$1.35 at US$71.39 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.37 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up 20 cents at US$2,020.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up two cents at US$3.75 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

