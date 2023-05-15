2 teens charged with attempted murder after disturbance in Eskasoni

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a “disturbance” between a group of people in Eskasoni, N.S., last week.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to John Paul’s Lane on Friday around 1:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers observed six people engaged in an altercation outside a home; two of the people were in possession of a baseball bat,” the release said.

Police dispersed the group and found a 37-year-old man lying on the ground. The victim was suffering “serious facial injuries” and was transported to hospital.

Officers also found a 32-year-old man suffering from a head injury, though he did not require medical treatment.

The RCMP arrested two males, aged 17 and 18, later that morning. They were scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

The 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and uttering threats. The 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

“All of the people involved in the altercation were known to each other,” the release said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.