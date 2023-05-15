Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens charged with attempted murder after disturbance in Eskasoni

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 15, 2023 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: May 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are facing attempted murder charges after a “disturbance” between a group of people in Eskasoni, N.S., last week.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to John Paul’s Lane on Friday around 1:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers observed six people engaged in an altercation outside a home; two of the people were in possession of a baseball bat,” the release said.

Police dispersed the group and found a 37-year-old man lying on the ground. The victim was suffering “serious facial injuries” and was transported to hospital.

Officers also found a 32-year-old man suffering from a head injury, though he did not require medical treatment.

The RCMP arrested two males, aged 17 and 18, later that morning. They were scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and uttering threats. The 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

“All of the people involved in the altercation were known to each other,” the release said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaPoliceNova Scotia RCMPAttempted MurderAggravated AssaultEskasoniEskasoni RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers