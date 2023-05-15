Menu

Crime

Guelph woman charged after police say stores were robbed and an employee assaulted

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 15, 2023 11:07 am
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service Cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A Guelph woman is facing charges after a robbery was reported at a south-end business.

Guelph police were called to a store on Stone Road West around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a woman was seen leaving the store with a shopping cart full of items that apparently had not been paid for.

They say a store employee followed the woman outside into the parking lot area. That was when the employee was repeatedly punched in the face.

Investigators say the employee required medical attention for their injuries. The suspect fled but was later located and arrested by police.

They say not only did they recover items from the store but found items that were stolen from two other businesses nearby.

The 21-year-old will be in a Guelph court on June 23.

 

