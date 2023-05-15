Evacuation begins from Buffalo Narrows, Sask. due to wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Buffalo Narrows, Sask. is under a state of emergency due to wildfires, according to a notice that went out by Mayor Sandy Ericson on Sunday.

The notice said wildfires were within the boundaries of the municipality, and an evacuation began for all level 1 and 2 residents of the community, which means people with chronic respiratory issues, pregnant women and children under 2.

According to the Buffalo Narrows Facebook page, hotel accommodations were offered in Lloydminster, and buses were loaded with evacuees to be escorted out of the area.

Environment Canada issued a critical air quality alert early Monday, saying the smoke from wildfires was causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Keep your indoor air clean. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Use an air purifier with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter in a room where you spend a lot of time. Avoid air purifiers that produce ozone. Check the filter and change it if required,” the alert read.

Residents are also being advised to relocate to parts of the community with clean air like libraries, shopping malls or community centres.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce exposure to smoke,” read the alert.

More to come.