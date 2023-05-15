Field goal: Edmonton Elks’ ‘Punter’ seeks votes to score place in Mascot Hall of Fame

Punter the Edmonton Elks mascot has been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame — a feat that would make him the first CFL mascot and only the second Canadian mascot to make it into that hallowed institution.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is located in Whiting, Ind., southeast of Chicago, and is dedicated to honouring and celebrating the “world’s most beloved mascots.” Since the museum opened, it has inducted over 20 mascots.

Punter is one of 18 nominees to join the Class of 2023. Mascot nominees can be part of a professional sports team, a collegiate program, or an independent organization. Inducted mascots are recognized for their outstanding performance and the dedication they have to their teams and communities.

Punter was introduced as the Elks mascot in 2004 and since then has been seen at over 180 home games and cheered the team on all the way to the Grey Cup championships in 2005 and 2015. On top of his appearances at the Elks games, the anthropomorphic football also makes dozens of community appearances throughout the year.

The first Canadian mascot that received a spot in the hall of fame was “Youppi!” the official mascot of the Montreal Canadiens. He was inducted into the hall in 2020. Youppi! was originally the mascot of the Montreal Expos baseball team but transferred to the Canadiens in 2005.

Fans can show their support for Punter by voting on the Mascot Hall of Fame website. People are allowed to vote once per day. Voting started Saturday and goes on until 11 p.m. MT on May 27. The Class of 2023 will be announced on June 3.