Fire

1 person injured in southwest Edmonton residential fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 9:42 pm
House fire in south Edmonton at 81 Avenue and 221 Street on Sunday, May 14, 2023. View image in full screen
House fire in south Edmonton at 81 Avenue and 221 Street on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Global News
A house fire in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of Rosenthal sent one person to hospital with minor injuries Sunday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services got a call at 5:32 p.m. about a fire at the intersection of 81 Avenue and 221 Street, just west of Winterburn Road.

Firefighters arrived and saw flames in the main bedroom.

Four units were on scene, EFRS said.

The fire was declared under control at 6:08 p.m.

One patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries by EMS. Their age was not provided.

