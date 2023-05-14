Grass fire breaks out near McCurdy Place in Kelowna, B.C

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire broke out on a hill near the Harley Davidson dealership in Kelowna, B.C. early Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called on scene to a report of a grass fire on a hill behind the dealership at McCurdy Place and Highway 97.

View image in full screen The grass fire on a hill in Kelowna, B.C. Global News

Witnesses told Global News that the blaze grew quickly, and that the fire was approaching the homes and the heavily wooded area nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple firetrucks are on scene tending to the blaze.

More to come…