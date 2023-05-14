Grass fire breaks out near McCurdy Place in Kelowna, B.C

A fire broke out on a hill near the Harley Davidson dealership in Kelowna, B.C. early Sunday evening.
Around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called on scene to a report of a grass fire on a hill behind the dealership at McCurdy Place and Highway 97.
Witnesses told Global News that the blaze grew quickly, and that the fire was approaching the homes and the heavily wooded area nearby.
Multiple firetrucks are on scene tending to the blaze.
More to come…
