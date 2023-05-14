Menu

Headline link
Fire

Grass fire breaks out near McCurdy Place in Kelowna, B.C

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 9:10 pm
A grass fire has broken out in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
A grass fire has broken out in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
A fire broke out on a hill near the Harley Davidson dealership in Kelowna, B.C. early Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., emergency crews were called on scene to a report of a grass fire on a hill behind the dealership at McCurdy Place and Highway 97.

The grass fire on a hill in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
The grass fire on a hill in Kelowna, B.C. Global News

Witnesses told Global News that the blaze grew quickly, and that the fire was approaching the homes and the heavily wooded area nearby.

Trending Now
Multiple firetrucks are on scene tending to the blaze.

More to come…

KelownaFireHighway 97Kelowna Fire DepartmentKelowna fireHarley DavidsonKelowna grass fire

