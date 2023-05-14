Victoria Harbour Ferries’ water ballet returns for Mother’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

The water ballet is back for another dance in Victoria Harbour.

Every summer, mariners at the controls of the city’s harbour ferries put on a unique performance to showcase their skills at the rudder, and on Sunday the special guests were mothers.

“It’s a very important gig. It’s family, friends, kids and everybody. Large crowds and every year it gets bigger and better.” said Murray Boyce, the event’s DJ.

It’s a unique ballet that is celebrating everything motherly.

4:37 Jay Janower’s Mother’s Day Tribute 2023

“Mother’s Day has many, many wonderful opportunities for me and this was one of the best,” said Antonia Huber, a visitor from Campbell River.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being on the water in glorious weather with a dear friend. What’s better? It was awesome. A great little treat.”

The captains were careful not to hit their mates, with their boats side by side with no room to spare.

“The biggest reason why I do the ballet is because it’s fun and it’s super challenging,” said Stan Histon, the ballet leader.

Skippers said they communicate through a meaningful stare. They start in a circle, then into figure eights.

3:45 Ask an Expert: Tips for new and expecting moms

Captains love what they do, with one returning for nine straight years.

“People come down just to see it on the weekends,” said Murray Anderson. “It’s not a dangerous thing but it’s challenging in that you have to pay attention all the time. It’s super focus, super concentration. No time for old man lapses.”

Story continues below advertisement

On a beautiful day with so much in the capital to do and see, one final gift on this day is mothers travel free.