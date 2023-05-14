Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

High streamflow advisory issued for B.C.’s Skeena region

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 5:49 pm
Skeena River View image in full screen
The Skeena region is under a high streamflow advisory. Submitted/ Ellen Denluck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Community members in B.C.’s Skeena region are being notified the area is under a high streamflow advisory.

This advisory includes the Skeena River, Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries around Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan Territories, Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox, and Terrace.

Due to unseasonably hot weather, the province’s snowmelt has been accelerated, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 13'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 13

“Streamflow in most areas has begun to rise in response to increased snowmelt runoff,” river centre staff said in a report. “With hot temperatures expected to persist through next week, ongoing rises in river levels are expected.”

Story continues below advertisement

Current hydrologic modelling is indicating the potential for flows in rivers in the region to reach or exceed two-year flows by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and may reach higher levels later in the week, the report said.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'BC bakes in near-record heat'
BC bakes in near-record heat

River levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly. The public is being warned to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

Most of B.C. remains under a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for mercury-rising temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to persist into early next week.

More on Science and Tech
BC weatherBC FloodingBC Heat WaveTerraceBC River Forecast CentreSmithersSkeena RiverBulkley RiverSkeena RegionBC high streamflow advisory
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers