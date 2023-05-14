High streamflow advisory issued for B.C.’s Skeena region

Send this page to someone via email

Community members in B.C.’s Skeena region are being notified the area is under a high streamflow advisory.

This advisory includes the Skeena River, Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries around Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan Territories, Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox, and Terrace.

Due to unseasonably hot weather, the province’s snowmelt has been accelerated, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

2:13 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 13

“Streamflow in most areas has begun to rise in response to increased snowmelt runoff,” river centre staff said in a report. “With hot temperatures expected to persist through next week, ongoing rises in river levels are expected.”

Story continues below advertisement

Current hydrologic modelling is indicating the potential for flows in rivers in the region to reach or exceed two-year flows by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and may reach higher levels later in the week, the report said.

2:26 BC bakes in near-record heat

River levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly. The public is being warned to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

Most of B.C. remains under a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada for mercury-rising temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to persist into early next week.