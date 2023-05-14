High streamflow advisory issued for parts of B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Unseasonably hot weather in the B.C. Interior has pushed the BC River Forecast Centre to issue a high streamflow advisory for the Upper Columbia, Boundary and Kootenay regions.

The advisory included all areas in the East and West Kootenay, and as for the Boundary Region, that includes the Kettle and Granby rivers, and surrounding tributaries.

The highest temperatures are forecast for Sunday to Tuesday, where daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values, while overnight lows are expected to hover around 5 to 10 degrees above what is typical for this time of year.

Hot temperatures are expected to persist throughout the week, with daily highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is expected to have an impact on the already rapidly melting snowpack at higher elevations.

“Areas with higher elevation terrain, including Ktanaxa Territory, West Kootenay and East Kootenay regions are expected to reach higher flows than have been experienced earlier this season,” the Ministry of Forests said in a statement.

“In the Boundary Region, Syilx Territory, flows are expected to rise through the week, however with dwindling snowpack there is uncertainty whether flows will exceed levels previously experienced earlier in May.”

Chances of showers in southern parts of the region could also see river levels rise in the area.

The public should stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this time, the centre advised. This includes recreational activities such as fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near high-streamflow rivers or streams.