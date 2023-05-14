Evacuation order, alert issued for Stoddart Creek wildfire near Fort. St. John

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued due to the Stoddart Creek wildfire burning roughly 35 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

The Peace River Regional District issued the order Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

The order is in effect for properties in the following areas:

North of 256 Road, south of Blueberry River (272 Road), east of Highway 97 and Beatton Airport Road, west of Prespatou Road

For a full list of civic addresses under the order, residents can view the list on the Peace River Regional District website.

All residents under the order must leave their properties immediately due to immediate danger.

The Blueberry River First Nations is not being evacuated, the regional district said.

Those that are evacuating should:

Travel to Fort St. John by the safest route for your area and visit DriveBC for road conditions

Register for Emergency Support Services at the Reception Centre located at North Peace Arena at 9805 – 96 Avenue, Fort St. John, or by calling ESS at 250 794-3310

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close and lock all windows and doors

Close gates (latch) but do not lock them

Gather your family and, if you have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation and do not use more vehicles than needed

Take critical items (identification, credit cards, medicine, cell, phone and charger, and keys) only if they are immediately available

Take pets in pet kennels or on leash

An evacuation alert has also been issued due to the Stoddart Creek wildfire.

The Stoddart Creek evacuation alert is in effect for the following areas:

East of Highway 97N

North of North Pine Road

West of the Beatton River

South of Buick Creek Road

South of Mile 73 Road

South-East of Aitken Creek Road

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” regional district staff said in a release.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the Stoddart Creek wildfire is an estimated 1,231 hectares and is burning out of control.

“With unseasonably hot and dry conditions fire activity and behaviour is anticipated to maintain moderate rates of spread, vigorous ground fires and intermittent crowning into foliage,” BC Wildfire staff said in a report.

“Crews are focused on strengthening containment in areas of the fire that may be challenged by the expected wind shift forecast for Monday into Tuesday.”

Thirty-one firefighters are working the fire, supported by multiple helicopters.

It is suspected to be human-caused.

The Peace River Regional District has a Local State of Emergency in place for multiple wildfires in the region.

Community members are encouraged to stay up to date on orders and alerts on the regional district’s website.