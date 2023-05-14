Menu

Canada

Quebec Premier François Legault gets nearly 99% in confidence vote at party convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2023 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Legault’s CAQ holds annual convention, gathers party members to discuss what the province should do next'
Legault’s CAQ holds annual convention, gathers party members to discuss what the province should do next
WATCH: Legault's CAQ holds annual convention, gathers party members to discuss what the province should do next
SHERBROOKE, Que. — Quebec Premier François Legault can continue to claim near-unanimous support from his party faithful.

The Coalition Avenir Québec’s (CAQ) leader, who co-founded the party in 2011, nabbed 98.61 per cent in a vote of confidence at the party’s policy convention on Sunday.

READ MORE: Premier François Legault says raising Quebec politicians’ salaries by $30K requires ‘courage’

11
Quebec Premier and leader of the CAQ François Legault speaks during the party's convention in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, May 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Quebec Premier and leader of the CAQ François Legault speaks during the party's convention in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, May 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
11
Quebec Premier and leader of the CAQ François Legault reacts as the numbers for a leadership confidence vote are shown during the party's convention in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, May 14, 2023. View image in gallery mode
Quebec Premier and leader of the CAQ François Legault reacts as the numbers for a leadership confidence vote are shown during the party's convention in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, May 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The leadership litmus test comes just weeks after the CAQ ditched its flagship promise to build a third highway link between Quebec City and Lévis, which sits across the St. Lawrence River.

The setback caused a stir throughout Quebec, but prompted a particularly strong backlash in the Chaudière-Appalaches region south of the provincial capital.

The most recent Leger poll suggests support for the CAQ has fallen to 36 per cent from 40 per cent in February, with a much steeper drop in the capital region.

READ MORE: CAQ members vote on 32 proposals at annual convention, discuss what the party should do next

Legault told the 850 delegates gathered in Sherbrooke over Mother’s Day weekend that their backing makes him feel good, and that his mom will be proud.

Click to play video: 'Legault gearing up for big weekend in Sherbrooke ahead of confidence vote'
Legault gearing up for big weekend in Sherbrooke ahead of confidence vote
QuebecQuebec politicsMontrealFrancois LegaultCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQquebec premierConventionLevisconfidence voteThird LinkParty ConventionSherbooke
© 2023 The Canadian Press

