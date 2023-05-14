Quebec Premier François Legault gets nearly 99% in confidence vote at party convention

See more sharing options

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Quebec Premier François Legault can continue to claim near-unanimous support from his party faithful.

The Coalition Avenir Québec’s (CAQ) leader, who co-founded the party in 2011, nabbed 98.61 per cent in a vote of confidence at the party’s policy convention on Sunday.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Quebec Premier and leader of the CAQ François Legault speaks during the party's convention in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, May 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec Premier and leader of the CAQ François Legault reacts as the numbers for a leadership confidence vote are shown during the party's convention in Sherbrooke, Que., Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The leadership litmus test comes just weeks after the CAQ ditched its flagship promise to build a third highway link between Quebec City and Lévis, which sits across the St. Lawrence River.

The setback caused a stir throughout Quebec, but prompted a particularly strong backlash in the Chaudière-Appalaches region south of the provincial capital.

The most recent Leger poll suggests support for the CAQ has fallen to 36 per cent from 40 per cent in February, with a much steeper drop in the capital region.

Legault told the 850 delegates gathered in Sherbrooke over Mother’s Day weekend that their backing makes him feel good, and that his mom will be proud.